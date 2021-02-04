Canceling in-person class should result in canceled ballgames











Williamsburg Independent Schools canceled in-person classes this week because of a spike in COVID–19.

That announcement was made at approximately noon on Monday.

Yet Monday night, the Williamsburg Lady Jackets suited up against Whitley County for a basketball game at Williamsburg.

The Williamsburg boys didn’t play against Red Bird on Saturday, or at Whitley County on Tuesday. The boys’ upcoming games against Somerset Christian, Jackson County, Middlesboro and Barbourville have also been canceled.

Even before COVID–19, there have been instances where a school canceled classes because of weather or illness and then the sports team suited up and played a scheduled game.

To paraphrase what my mom used to tell me, if you can’t go to school, how can you go out and play?

They don’t want people together in the building at Williamsburg because of COVID–19, yet they open up the building and get a bunch of people in the gym for several hours.

To be fair, this is not a problem exclusive to Williamsburg.

In the case of weather, the roads will likely improve during the day and the players, coaches, staff and fans will be able to get to the school.

Is it time to institute a rule of, “No school. No sports?”

I’m not trying to take the fun away from the players. I’m just saying the respective school systems and the Kentucky High School Athletic Association need to be consistent.

Sports and other extra-curricular activities are just that, extra.

Sports and activities is supposed to be teaching our kids life lessons. In addition to sportsmanship and play hard, canceling games in such instances could serve as a lesson in priorities.

The most valuable thing a person has is their life. There are times to risk it. On a snowy road, or in a large crowd when a school district is facing a spike in a potentially deadly virus, to play a basketball game is not necessarily one of those times.

Let’s get our priorities straight.