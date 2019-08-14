Canadatown teen dies after ATV hit pickup truck











A Canadatown teen died Saturday from injuries he sustained after his ATV ran head-on into a pickup truck.

James E. Fore, 19, died at the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he had been airlifted following the crash on D Fore Road.

Whitley County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Lawson said the wreck occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Fore was reportedly riding the ATV when he came upon a rise in the roadway. As he went over the rise, he was on the wrong side of the road where he ran into the pickup truck coming in the opposite direction.

Fore was thrown from the vehicle.

“The driver of the pickup did everything she could to get out of the way,” Lawson said explaining the road is very narrow.

Neither the driver nor any of the passengers in the pickup were injured.

“They were extremely distraught,” Lawson said of the family in the pickup truck.

Whitley EMS responded to the scene. Fore was taken to the Redbird Boat Ramp where Woodbine firefighters established a helicopter landing zone.

PHi then transported Fore to UT where he died that night.

“Normally, the helicopter crew will check over the patient before transport. This crew did what they call a, ‘grab and go’ to get him treatment as quick as possible,” Lawson said.

Lawson said there is nothing to suspect the use of drugs or alcohol was a factor in the crash, but a toxicology test has been performed.

It is standard procedure in a fatal crash though it will be approximately 60 days to get the results.

Lawson credited Whitley EMS and Woodbine firefighters for their efforts at the scene.