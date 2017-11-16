Canadatown man run over by truck while loading firewood

Woodbine firefighters and Whitley County EMS are on the scene in Canadatown where a man has been run over by a truck.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene on Oak Ridge Church Road, located off of River Road, about 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to reports from the scene, the man, whose name has not been released, was loading firewood when a Ford Ranger pickup truck slipped out of gear and rolled backwards.

Witnesses told firefighters that the wheel rolled over the man leaving him face down on the ground.

Firefighters were called to set up a helicopter landing zone at the Redbird boat ramp on the Cumberland River.

Firefighters initially advised dispatchers that the man was unresponsive. However, minutes later they reported that he had opened his eyes.

THI air medical helicopter landed at the emergency landing zone about 6:10 p.m. and flew the man to Lexington for further treatment.