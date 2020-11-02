Cameron reminds Kentuckians to report suspected election law violations to election fraud hotline











Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is reminding Kentuckians to report suspected election law violations and voting irregularities to the Attorney General’s Election Fraud Hotline at 1-800-328-VOTE.

“While our voting process has changed for the 2020 general election, my office remains committed to doing our part to ensure the integrity of our elections by investigating and prosecuting criminal violations of election law,” said Cameron. “This election season, if Kentuckians witness suspected fraud, we urge them to join us in protecting the integrity of our election process by calling our hotline to report it.”

The hotline is active year round and records messages 24 hours a day, seven days a week. On Nov. 3, the hotline is staffed from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time, and calls are answered live. Each tip is forwarded to prosecutors for detailed review. Campaign violations, electioneering, bribery, election fraud, and poll disruption are some examples of election fraud.

All calls to the hotline are reviewed by the Attorney General’s Office of Special Prosecutions, and complaints containing allegations of election fraud are referred to the Department of Criminal Investigations.

On election day, the number of complaints received by the hotline can be viewed by visiting ag.ky.gov/election-hotline-updates. The complaints are tracked by county, and the website will be updated throughout the day. Complaints received after the polls close will be added to the website the following day.

Members of the press who wish to inquire about complaints made to the hotline are encouraged to contact the Attorney General’s communications office by emailing Elizabeth.Kuhn@ky.gov, rather than calling the hotline directly for information.

The Election Fraud Hotline is one part of a concerted effort by Cameron and law enforcement partners to ensure the integrity of the election process. Cameron continues to partner with members of the Ballot Integrity Task Force to deter and investigate allegations of election fraud.

The task force includes the Office of the Attorney General, the Secretary of State’s Office, the State Board of Elections, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Attorneys’ Office for Kentucky’s Eastern and Western Districts, the Kentucky State Police, the U.S. Postal Service, the Kentucky Department of Homeland Security, and the Kentucky Army National Guard.

KRS 15.243 gives the Attorney General the jurisdiction to investigate and enforce election law violations. If you suspect election fraud, report the incident to the Attorney General’s Election Fraud Hotline by calling 1-800-328-VOTE.