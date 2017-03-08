By Teresa Brooks

Calvin Roy Claxton Sr., 64, of Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at St. Joseph of London.

He was born on July 11, 1952 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Cal Claxton and Lillian (Jones) Claxton.

He is survived by daughter, Dorothy Claxton of Corbin; son, Kevin Claxton of Sandy Hook; two grandchildren, Austin Dople and Jessica Mason; and a host of family and friends to mourn his passing.

All services will be private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.