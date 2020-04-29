









Calvin Roe Lawson, age 76, Keswick Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Monday, April 27, 2020 at his home. He was born on October 4, 1943, in Williamsburg, Kentucky, to the late Rev. H.D. and Ona (Rains) Lawson. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Charlie Lewis Lawson and sisters, Geraldine Siler, Charity Siler and Mae Hatfield. Calvin was a member of Big Cane Creek Baptist Church.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Marjorie (Monhollen) Lawson of Williamsburg; three children, Gregory Alan Lawson, Bryan Calvin Lawson (Missy) and Tammy Fuson (Jamie), all of Williamsburg; seven grandchildren, Katie Lynne Powers, Marissa Jo Fuson, Gabriel Blaine Griffin, Kaylie Nicole Lawson, William Jamie Fuson Jr., Nathaniel Lucas Griffin, and Riley Claude Fuson; three great-grandchildren, Kevin Aiden Powers, Kinley Grace Powers and Koleson Bryan Powers; sister, Milanda Bell Monhollen (Thomas Jeff) of Temperance, Michigan; brothers, Jessie John Lawson (Rosemary) of Toledo, Ohio, Jerry Paul Lawson (Joyce) of Williamsburg, Robert Issam Lawson (Darlene) of Toledo, Ohio and Isaac Daniel Lawson (Pam) of Maumee, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Due to the restrictions on the funeral home during the Covid-19 outbreak, all services will be private. Please keep the Lawson family in your prayers.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.