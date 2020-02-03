









Calvin “Floyd” Ellis, age 66, of Craig Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, peacefully departed this life on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the home of his brother. He was born on February 25, 1953 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late James and Katherine (Shupe) Ellis. He was also preceded in death by a son, Pascal Ellis; daughter-in-law, Ruth Ellis and three brothers, LB, Roger and Mitchell Ellis. Floyd was the founder of the Whitley County Game Club and the Whitley Saddle Club.

He is survived by two daughters, Rebecca Ellis (Jason) of Detroit, Michigan and Sherry Rietz (Richard) of Warren, Michigan; five sons, Anthony Ellis of Detroit, Michigan, Calvin Ellis Jr. (Lora) of Clinton Township, Michigan, Danny Ellis (Shanna) of Williamsburg, Raymond Ellis of Williamsburg and Lucas Ellis of Williamsburg; 15 grandchildren; two sisters, Beverly Jones of London and Mescal Stinnett of Williamsburg; three brothers, James Ellis (Margaret), Pascal Ellis (Jonna) and Ralph Ellis (Libb), all of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, February 3, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Roger Meadors and Rev. Keith Decker officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Ellis Family Cemetery on Craig Road, Williamsburg.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.