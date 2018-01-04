Calls of driver falling asleep on I-75 leads to DUI arrest













A driver, who was reportedly falling asleep at the wheel as he traveled south on Interstate 75 Wednesday morning, has been charged with DUI.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 47-year-old Hobert Ben Smith of Irvine after stopping his Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck near Exit 29.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said deputies Josh Scott and Bryon Lawson responded after multiple calls came in to Laurel County 911 concerning the vehicle.

“They said it appeared that the driver was sleepy and gave a description of the vehicle,” Acciardo said adding that when deputies located the vehicle they observed it weaving on the roadway.

Acciardo said when deputies spoke with the driver, later identified as Smith, they reported the odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from inside the vehicle.

Acciardo said deputies subjected Smith to several field sobriety tests, which he was unable to successfully complete.

Smith was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, reckless driving, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, failure to produce insurance card, no insurance and no registration receipt.

Smith was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Facility and released Wednesday evening on his own recognizance.

Smith is scheduled to appear in Laurel District Court on January 17.