









Cale Rose, age 46, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Baptist Health Corbin. He was born December 3, 1974 in Corbin, KY to Carl and Della Vanderpool Rose. He loved to hunt and fish, he was a big Tennessee Volunteer fan, and loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Rose of Williamsburg, KY; two children, Ashley White (Ryan) of Corbin, KY and Caleb Rose of Williamsburg, KY; two grandchildren, Hadleigh White and Ranger White; father and mother, Carl and Della Rose of Williamsburg, KY; one sister, Jessica Gibson (Shane) of Williamsburg, KY; two nieces, Kloey Gibson of Williamsburg, KY and Addysen Gibson of Williamsburg, KY; and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service was held on Saturday, June 19, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Jason Hill and Rev. Bennie Bush officiating. Interment was in the Rose Family Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

