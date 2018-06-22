Bystanders lend aid to state trooper fighting with suspect













Two bystanders lent a state trooper a helping hand as he attempted to apprehend a Pulaski County man who fled the scene of a traffic stop in Corbin Tuesday night.

Trooper Jeremy Elliotte arrested Hubert E. Dugger, 40 on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. – third offense, first-degree fleeing or evading police, tampering with physical evidence, possession of handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, resisting arrest, failure to produce insurance card and license to be in possession.

Elliotte wrote in the arrest citation that he initiated a traffic stop on the Ford F150 pickup truck on U.S. 25W near Exit 25 after observing that the driver, later identified as Dugger, was not wearing a seat belt.

“Upon the vehicle slowing down and pulling off the roadway the drivers door opened as the vehicle came to a stop. The accused exited the vehicle and began to flee on foot across the exit ramp and into the parking lot of McDonald’s,” Elliotte stated.

Elliotte added that two bystanders saw the foot chase and aided him as he struggled to handcuff Dugger.

During the chase through the parking lot, Elliotte stated that Dugger threw a small purple handbag to the ground. Elliotte recovered the bag, which contained methamphetamine and a handgun.

“The accused smelled strongly of alcohol and admitted he had been using meth and drinking alcohol,” Elliotte wrote in the arrest citation.

Dugger was taken to Baptist Health Corbin where he submitted to a blood draw to determine his blood alcohol level.

Elliotte also served Dugger with an outstanding warrant out of Pulaski County charging him with first-degree fleeing or evading police, insufficient head lamps and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Dugger was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Dugger has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is scheduled to return to Whitley District Court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing to determine whether there is probable cause to present the case to the grand jury.