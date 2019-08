Byron W. Callebs, 63, of Corbin, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at his home.

Byron is survived by his sister, Sue Mills.

Funeral services were held Saturday, August 10, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Bro. Ernie Robbins and Rev. Paul Sims officiating.

Burial was in the Hawn Cemetery in Knox County.