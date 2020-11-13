









Byrd Partin, age 83, of Lot Mud Creek Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at his home. Byrd was born on November 18, 1936 in Frakes, Kentucky to the late James Mart and Tilda Mae (Webb) Partin. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Gusta Partin and wife Virdie, Bill Partin and wife Ruth and Lonnie Partin and wife Edith; brothers-in-law, Harold Craig, Earl Elliott and Eugene Partin; and sister-in-law, Barbara Partin. Byrd was a member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife Lucille (Fuson) Partin of Williamsburg; daughter, Kathy Ann Jones of Williamsburg; four grandchildren, Cherish Harmon (Michael) of Barbourville, Elmer Jones of Williamsburg, Jimmy Jones of Williamsburg and Justin Jones of Williamsburg; two great-grandchildren, Sawyer Brison Stephens and Addison Harmon; brother, Samuel Partin of Frakes; sisters, Carrie Elliott of Middlesboro, Lillian Partin of Michigan, Sharon Maiden (Luke) of Frakes, Lundy Mochin (George) of Oklahoma and Violet Craig of Corbin; brother-in-law, Everett Partin of Pineville; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour on Friday, November 13, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, November 13, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerry Fuson officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Bill Jones Cemetery on Lot Mud Creek.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.