Previous Story
Business and government office closures for Monday, Feb. 15
Posted On 15 Feb 2021
Comment: 0
Several local businesses and entities have announced closures for Monday, Feb. 15, due to icy road conditions, including:
- Whitley Circuit Clerk Gary Barton said the all court has been canceled for today, and that the judicial center in Williamsburg and the annex in Corbin would both be closed Monday, Feb. 15.
- The Baptist Health Corbin COVID-19 vaccination clinic at The Corbin Center will be closed Monday, Feb. 15. The hospital will call patients to reschedule their appointment.
- Webbed Sphere, which is located in the old American Greeting Card building in Corbin, is closed Monday due to inclement weather and all employees working for Webbed Sphere should not report to work on Monday, Feb. 15.
- Baptist Health Corbin’s cancer center, infusion clinic, imaging services, breast cancer center and outpatient diagnostic center will all be operating on a two-hour delay Monday, Feb. 15. The hospital will call patients to reschedule their appointments.