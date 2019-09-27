Burning ban issued for Daniel Boone National Forest











A burning ban has been issued for all Daniel Boone National Forest land.

Officials with the U.S. Forest Service instituted the ban Friday as the drought conditions continue to worsen.

Campfires and open flames are prohibited throughout the general forest area in dispersed, non-developed recreation sites, such as Red River Gorge.

In developed campgrounds and picnic areas, campfires are permitted only in existing metal or concrete fire rings and pedestal grills installed by the Forest Service,” officials stated.

Within the London Ranger District, campfires are permitted at the following campgrounds, though officials noted it is only in rings installed by the forest service.

Bald Rock Picnic Area

Holly Bay Campground

Grove Campground

Craigs Creek Group Use Area

White Oak Boat-in Campground

Flatwoods Picnic Area

Laurel Bridge Picnic Area

S-Tree Campground and Picnic Shelter

Turkey Foot Campground and Picnic Shelter

Little Lick Campground

“The fire restriction order also prohibits the use of candles or any other open-flame device outside of developed recreation areas,” officials added.

Exceptions include portable lanterns and stoves that use pressurized gas or liquid fueld and that have a shutoff valve.

“Over the past several weeks, eastern Kentucky has received little rainfalls, and no significant rainfall is predicted anytime soon,” said Forest Management Officer E.J. Bunzendahl. “The forest ground fuels are extremely dry, approaching record lows for moisture.”

Anyone in violation of the U.S. Forest Service Supervisor’s Order will be fined and may be required to appear in federal court. In addition to fines, any individual or group responsible for causing a wildfire may be held liable for fire suppression costs.

A Williamsburg woman was recently ordered to pay the Forest Service more than $6,000 in restitution after a wild fire that destroyed 14 acres of land, including five acres of land in the London Ranger District.

The fire was sparked by burning trash.