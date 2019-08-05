Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
‘Burglary-in-progress’ call leads to two arrests Friday

Posted On 05 Aug 2019
Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary-in-progress call Friday morning at a north Corbin business, arresting two people in connection with the incident.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said James F. Tankersley, 47, of London, was charged with third-degree burglary, while Amy Jo Henderlight, 48, of Corbin, was charged with third-degree complicity to commit burglary.

Capt. Kevin Berry, along with Sgt. Brett Reeves, with assistance from bailiffs Roy Ball and Paige Vanhook, responded to the unidentified business off of U.S. 25W. at approximately 11:40 a.m.

Acciardo stated that Henderlight had allegedly dropped Tankersley off outside the business, and that he got underneath a security fence and into the business.

“He was located inside the fenced area taking items from the business,” Acciardo stated.

Upon taking the duo into custody, deputies reported finding methamphetamine, Suboxone, Xanax, Ativan, and marijuana on their persons.

As a result, Tankersley and Henderlight each face charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, three counts of third-degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.

Tankersley is facing one additional charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

They were each lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

