Burglary complaint leads to indecent exposure arrest in Corbin













What started out as an investigation into an attempted burglary complaint on Moore Hill in Corbin Saturday night ended with one of the individuals facing indecent exposure and other charges.

Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Fred Hudson, 41, of Phoenix City, Alabama on charges of second-degree indecent exposure, first-degree menacing, resisting arrest, third-degree terroristic threatening, alcohol intoxication in a public place and first-degree disorderly conduct.

Sheriff Mike Smith, along with Sgt. Carl Frith and Deputy Bobby Jones responded to the call at Dixon’s Market on Moore Hill Ave. at approximately 5 p.m.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that Hudson and the second individual, identified as Devin Carroll, 24, of Corbin, had attempted to gain entry by shaking the front door.

However, one of the men, later identified as Hudson, had allegedly urinated in the middle of the road and shook his genitals at a lady.

“Hudson denies the claim, but advised he relieved himself in the wood line in Moore Hill Avenue,” Jones wrote in the arrest citation.

Jones stated that as he attempted to take Hudson into custody, the suspect kept jerking his arms away and cursed and screamed at him, calling him multiple racist names.

“The owner of Dixon Grocery advised that Hudson threatened to come back and burn his store,” Jones wrote in the citation.

Carroll was also arrested on charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place and first-degree disorderly conduct.

Hudson and Carroll were both lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.