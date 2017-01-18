By Dean Manning

Area law enforcement is searching for the person or persons that took many things, including the kitchen sink, from two homes under construction in a Corbin subdivision Monday night.

Whitley County Constable Ron “Bubba” Bowling said the burglary occurred late Monday night at the homes in Hickory Hills Estates, which is located off of Barton Mill Road near Browning Cares Road.

Bowling said the thieves went into the unfinished home between 10 p.m. and midnight and made off with the kitchen sinks, vanities, faucets and similar items.

“Even though they are expensive, these are not typically the kinds of items thieves take from construction sites,” Bowling said. “Most of the time it is electrical supplies and light fixtures.

“They stole the commodes out of the houses,” Bowling added.

Bowling said the items that were taken are not the type that may be pawned or sold at a scrapyard.

Bowling said a neighbor reported seeing a red truck with a really loud exhaust stuck in a muddy driveway at one of the homes.

“The neighbor really didn’t think anything about it until they found out about the burglary,” Bowling said.

Anyone with any information about the burglary, the items or the perpetrator(s) is asked to contact Whitley County E911 at 549-6017, or Corbin dispatch at 528-1122.

Callers may remain anonymous.

“We are hoping that something will pop up or this stuff will show up somewhere,” Bowling said.