Previous Story
Burglar caught with cigarettes, cash in hand
Posted On 06 May 2020
Comment: 0
A Corbin man is facing burglary and criminal mischief charges after police caught him as he attempted to flee from a local tobacco store with cash and a garbage bag full of cigarettes early Tuesday morning.
Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us