Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Half Price Sale
BREAKING NEWS

Burglar caught with cigarettes, cash in hand

Posted On 06 May 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , ,

A Corbin man is facing burglary and criminal mischief charges after police caught him as he attempted to flee from a local tobacco store with cash and a garbage bag full of cigarettes early Tuesday morning.

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
About the Author

Related Posts

0

Kentucky State Police arrest Corbin man in connection with pawn shop burglary; searching for second man

Posted On 30 Apr 2020
, By
0

UPDATE: WD Bryant burglar broke glass out of door; tried to take chainsaw

Posted On 30 Apr 2020
, By
0

Corbin Police investigating early morning burglary at WD Bryant

Posted On 30 Apr 2020
, By
0

Corbin Police accommodate woman who demanded to be arrested

Posted On 29 Apr 2020
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal