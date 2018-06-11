‘Burger Week’ kicks off in Corbin













Corbin’s Burger Week kicks off on June 11.

Seven locally owned and operated restaurants have created a unique burger that they believe will bring home the Burger Week travelling trophy.

The restaurants are selling the burgers for $5.

The burgers in this years competition are:

Bubby’s BBQ

606-258-9070

2700 Cumberland Falls Hwy

Hours: Wed-Sat 11am – 9pm; Sun 11am – 7pm; Mon & Tues-Closed

Burger: The Bubby’s Breakfast Cheeseburger – ½ pound ground beef patty topped with cheese hashbrowns, eggs and bacon served with tots

Corbin Cellars:

606-215-3457

306 S. Main St

Hours: Thurs 5pm- 9pm; Fri & Sat 5pm-10pm

Burger: The Juicy Lucy Burger-All beef patty stuffed with good ole’ American Cheese and topped with house-made Bacon Jam

Depot on Main:

606-523-1117

101 N. Main St

Hours: Mon-Thurs 11am – 10pm; Fri-Sat 11am-11pm

Burger: Slaw Me Down Burger-Ground pork and beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, a fennel and cabbage slow and garlic aioli sauce

Dixie Grill:

606-765-9750

208 S. Main St

Hours: Mon-Fri 7:30am – 10:30pm; Sat 8am-11pm; Sun 10am-10pm

Burger: The Dixie Squealer-6oz ground beef patty mixed with 3oz chopped hickory bacon and seasonings topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayonnaise and served on a buttered toasted bun

John Evans Jack

606-261-7688

2665 Cumberland Falls Hwy

Hours: Mon-Thurs 11am-9pm; Fri & Sat 11am-10pm; Sun 11am-9pm

Burger: The Holy Mac- All beef patty topped with grilled macaroni and cheese, grilled onions and mushrooms, tomato and a house-made bourbon sauce

Seasons:

606-528-1298

313 S. Main St

Hours: Tues & Wed 11am-3pm; Thursday & Friday 11am-3pm & 5pm-9pm; Sat 5pm- 9pm; Sun & Monday- Closed

Burger: Trooper Burger-Secret recipe patty containing a mixture of four different meats topped with bacon, egg and cheese

Wrigley Taproom & Eatery:

606-261-2008

207 S. Main St

Hours: Tues-Thurs 11am – 10pm; Fri & Sat 11am –12am; Mon & Sun-Closed

Burger: The Farm Burger- Faulkner Bent Farm beef patty smothered in Country Boy Beer Cheese and topped with Crispy Tobacco Straw Onions served on a House-made Black Sesame Brioche Bun

Burger Week is an opportunity to, “highlight local business,” said Maggie Kriebel, Corbin Tourism Director. It’s a chance to, “showcase some of the talent and unique creations we have in Corbin.”

Kriebel said that Corbin Tourism hopes events like this will make Corbin a food destination.

This year’s Burger Week is different than years past because the winner will be based on the people’s choice. Individuals can go online to vote for their favorite burger. The winner will receive a travelling trophy.

Burger Week ends June 16. You can vote for your favorite burger at http://www.corbinkytourism.com/.