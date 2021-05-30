‘Burg Kiwanis club awards scholarships

Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Posted On 30 May 2021
Williamsburg Kiwanis Club President David Perry (far right) recently presented $500 scholarships to three deserving graduating seniors, including: Whitley County High School senior Dania Esser (far left), who received the Kiwanis Achievement Scholarship; and Williamsburg High School seniors Jazzlyn Threlkeld, who received the Harold Wortman Scholarship; and Nicholas Barman, who received the Henry ‘Babe’ Barton Scholarship.

