Building sold, but You and Me, Coffee and Tea to remain open

Posted On 10 Mar 2020
The You & Me, Coffee & Tea building in Corbin is under new ownership, but the business is not going anywhere.

The former Cottongim Drug Store building where You and Me, Coffee and Tea is located on Main Street in Corbin was recently sold to Austin City Saloon owner Josh Brock. However, coffee shop owner Andy Salmons said there is a long-term lease in place and coffee shop will remain open.

“We have a long–term lease,” said business owner Andy Salmons when contacted Monday about the sale.

The building at the corner of Main and Third Street was purchased by Josh Brock, who owns and operates the neighboring Austin City Saloon, on Feb. 14 according to the deed filed with the Whitley County Clerk’s Office.

The Salmons Investment Group, LLC had purchased the former Cottongim Drug Store building in 2012, renovating the ground floor to serve as the coffee shop, and upstairs as an apartment.

