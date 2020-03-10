Building sold, but You and Me, Coffee and Tea to remain open











The You & Me, Coffee & Tea building in Corbin is under new ownership, but the business is not going anywhere.

“We have a long–term lease,” said business owner Andy Salmons when contacted Monday about the sale.

The building at the corner of Main and Third Street was purchased by Josh Brock, who owns and operates the neighboring Austin City Saloon, on Feb. 14 according to the deed filed with the Whitley County Clerk’s Office.

The Salmons Investment Group, LLC had purchased the former Cottongim Drug Store building in 2012, renovating the ground floor to serve as the coffee shop, and upstairs as an apartment.