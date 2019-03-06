Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Budget Committee approves Rep. Regina Huff's measure restoring pension tax exemption

Posted On 06 Mar 2019
Regina Huff is State Representative for the 82nd District.

The House Appropriations and Revenue Committee has approved HB 58, a measure sponsored by State Representative Regina Huff which would restore the pension income tax exclusion back to $41,000.

As part of the tax reform package that passed during the 2018 legislative session, the first $31,000 that individuals receive from their pensions are not taxed. Previously, the first $41,000 was not taxed. The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted to raise the exemption back to $41,000 late in the 2018 session, but that measure was not acted on by the Senate.

Huff, a retired teacher from Whitley County, sponsored and presented HB 58 before the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee.

“Restoring the original $41,000 exemption is the right thing to do for so many of our dedicated public servants who spend a lifetime educating our children,” Huff said. “Many of my fellow teachers and other public employees have asked me to support a bill raising the threshold for state taxation of pensions, and I was honored to turn their concerns into legislation and begin moving it through the process.”

The legislation is retroactive, meaning that any taxes paid on income between $31,000 and $41,000 would be refunded to individuals by the Department of Revenue.

HB 58 now advances to the full House for consideration. Click here to read the bill in full.

