Buck Creek Road south of Williamsburg closed because of tanker spill











Buck Creek Road in southern Whitley County is closed to through traffic after a tractor-trailer truck overturned Monday morning.

Officials with the Kentucky State Police Commercial Enforcement Division said the tanker truck hauling flammable material has overturned and is hanging off a bridge.

The tanker is leaking, forcing the area to be evacuated.

“The area will remain closed for several hours for crews to recover the vehicle and clean up the scene,” KSP officials stated.