









Bryson Joseph Riffe, 15, of Corbin, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. His parents, Paula Riffe and Joe Riffe survive.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, March 14, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Ryan Wells officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 – 2 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. The family requests that parents please talk with their children about suicide. The suicide hotline is 1-800-273-8255. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.