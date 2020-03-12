Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Bryson Joseph Riffe

Posted On 12 Mar 2020
Bryson Joseph Riffe, 15, of Corbin, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. His parents, Paula Riffe and Joe Riffe survive.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, March 14, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Ryan Wells officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 – 2 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. The family requests that parents please talk with their children about suicide. The suicide hotline is 1-800-273-8255. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

