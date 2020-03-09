









Mr. Bryant Allen Pennington, age 41, of Detroit, Michigan, passed away Tuesday, March 03, 2020, in Michigan. He was born May 17, 1978 in Detroit, Michigan.

Bryant is preceded in death by his mother, Brenda Joyce Bowman Pennington.

He is survived by his son, Charles Raymond Runion; daughter, Kayla Chyann Amir Pennington; father, Lonas Pennington; brothers, Floyd Ray Pennington and James Robert Pennington; sisters, Sherry Lynn Pennington, Joann Michelle Pennington and Anna Marrie Ellison and husband Brian; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, at the Speedwell Freewill Baptist Church

Funeral services will begin at 4 p.m. at the church with Rev. Randy Hurst officiating. Burial to follow in the Pennington Cemetery (Speedwell).

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.