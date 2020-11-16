









Bruce Lawson, age 86, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at his home. He was born October 25, 1934 in Union County, TN to the late Conley and Gertie Patton Lawson. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty (Croley) Lawson; daughter, Sandra Kay (Lawson) Hill; son, Dennis Ray Lawson; sister, Beatrice (Lawson) Foley and her husband James Foley; brother, Ardist Lawson; sister-in-law, Genevieve (Peace) Lawson; and nephew, Danny Foley.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Lawson of Williamsburg, KY; daughter, Linda Mays (Tim) of Richmond, KY; daughter-in-law, Lena Lawson of Williamsburg, KY; son-in-law, John Hill of Williamsburg, KY; four grandchildren, John Hill Jr., Tim Hill (Lanta), Erin Stires (Billy), and Candace Mays; six great-grandchildren; Kaitlynn Hill, Colton Hill, Sida Hill, Kayden (Mays) Stires, Kinley Stires, and Karsyn Stires; one brother, Boyd Lawson (Jean) of Frankfort, KY; step-children, Chester Dismuke, Reneé Sutton, and Tammy Powers (Rob); four step-grandchildren, Eric Douglas (Tasha), Dawson Powers (Allison), Chance Dismuke, and Mason Powers; step-great-grandchild, Olivia Grace Douglas; nieces, Regina Bates (Ron) of MI, and Karen Maloche (Tim); nephews, Ron Foley (Bonnie) of MI, Evan Foley (Rebecca), and Donna Wagoner (Roger) of OH; and a host of great-nieces and -nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, November 18, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Roger Prewitt and Bro. Vernon Jones officiating. Interment will be in New Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the funeral hour Wednesday, November 18, at Ellison Funeral home.

The family kindly requests that all friends and family that wish to visit adhere to COVID-19 precautions set forth by the state.

