









Bruce Allen Ellis, age 61, of Prewitt Bend Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on November 27, 1958 in Waterford Lakes Township, Michigan. He is preceded in death by his mother, Bertha Ellis.

Bruce was a graduate of the University of the Cumberland where he received his Bachelor of Science degree. He attended Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. Bruce enjoyed fishing and coaching.

He is survived by his son, Christopher Ellis of Sanford, Florida; cousin, Cindy Rose and husband, Darren, of Williamsburg; and a host of many other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Wednesday, January 1, at the Coley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rob Powers officiating. Following the service, he was laid to rest in the Piney Grove Cemetery on Prewitt Bend in Williamsburg.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.