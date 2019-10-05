Browning Acres Road crash kills Laurel County man











A Laurel County man died Friday evening following a single vehicle crash on Browning Acres Road near Immanuel Baptist Church.

Whitley County Coroner Andy Croley pronounced Perry Farris, 46, dead at 7:20 p.m.

“He ran off the roadway and struck a telephone pole,” Croley said.

Farris is believed to have died instantly, and his body had to be extricated from the vehicle.

No drug or alcohol involvement is suspected, but a toxicology test will be performed, which is routine procedure in the event of a fatal crash, Croley noted.

The body was not sent for an autopsy.

Croley said that he isn’t sure why Farris went off the road, and to his knowledge there was no medical problem or other contributing factors.

Kentucky State Police are investigating the crash, and were assisted at the scene by members of the Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Whitley County EMS and the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.