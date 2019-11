Mrs. Brittany Danyielle Price, age 34, wife of Stanley Wayne Price of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday evening, November 9, 2019 at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

The family of Mrs. Brittany Danyielle Price has chosen cremation. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Laurel Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Price family.