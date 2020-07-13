Bridging Kentucky Project starts Monday, July 20, in Whitley County











The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 11 Office is advising motorists that a bridge deck replacement project on River Road, which is off of KY 204 over Sanders Creek in Whitley County, will start Monday, July 20.

The roadway will be closed during the bridge deck replacement project, and a detour will be in place.

The bridge deck replacement project is expected to conclude on Thursday, Sept. 3.

Bridging Kentucky is a program to improve the safety and soundness of the Commonwealth’s bridges by rehabilitating, repairing, or replacing critical bridges throughout the state. For more information on Bridging Kentucky and other bridge projects, please visit http://BridgingKentucky.com.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date and time could be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.