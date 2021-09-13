Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Bridge maintenance operations start today on a portion of I-75 in Whitley County

Posted On 13 Sep 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , ,

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that a portion of I-75 southbound (right lane) at mile point 2.5 will be closed overnight beginning today, Sept. 13 at 9 a.m. until Tuesday, Sept. 14 at noon.

The overnight lane closure is necessary to allow crews to perform bridge repair operations.

KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties atwww.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Transportation cabinet clearing trees around Exit 15 this week

Posted On 30 Aug 2021
, By
0

I-75 intermittent lane closures scheduled through Friday, Aug. 6 in Whitley County

Posted On 03 Aug 2021
, By
0

I-75 single lane closure scheduled for Thursday, July 15 in Whitley County

Posted On 14 Jul 2021
, By
0

Minivan driver charged with trafficking meth

Posted On 05 Jul 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal