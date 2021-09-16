Bridge maintenance operations continue on I-75 in Whitley County











The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that a portion of I-75 southbound (right lane) at mile point 2.5 will remain closed until further notice.

The lane closure is necessary to allow crews to perform bridge repair operations.

KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties atwww.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.