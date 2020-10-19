Bridge inspections will affect traffic flow on I-75 in Whitley County on Thursday











The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is asking motorists traveling along Interstate 75 in Whitley County on Thursday to be aware as crews will be conducting bridge inspections.

Officials stated that lanes will be closed as the crews inspect the bridges over the Cumberland River at mile point 14.5 between the two Williamsburg exits, and over Lynn Camp Creek at mile point 27.8.

According to the work schedule:

Northbound traffic at the Lynn Camp Creek bridge will be reduced to one lane (right lane) at 9 a.m. Both lanes are scheduled to reopen at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Southbound traffic at the Lynn Camp Creek bridge will be reduced to one lane (right lane) at 11:30 a.m. Both lanes are scheduled to reopen at approximately 1 p.m.

Southbound traffic at the Cumberland River will be reduced to one lane (right lane) at 2:30 p.m. Both lanes are scheduled to reopen at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Motorists are advised to use caution during this period and be aware of signage, road crews and other drivers. The work is dependent on weather conditions.