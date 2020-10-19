Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Bridge inspections will affect traffic flow on I-75 in Whitley County on Thursday

Posted On 19 Oct 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , ,

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is asking motorists traveling along Interstate 75 in Whitley County on Thursday to be aware as crews will be conducting bridge inspections.

Officials stated that lanes will be closed as the crews inspect the bridges over the Cumberland River at mile point 14.5 between the two Williamsburg exits, and over Lynn Camp Creek at mile point 27.8.

According to the work schedule:

  • Northbound traffic at the Lynn Camp Creek bridge will be reduced to one lane (right lane) at 9 a.m. Both lanes are scheduled to reopen at approximately 10:30 a.m.
  • Southbound traffic at the Lynn Camp Creek bridge will be reduced to one lane (right lane) at 11:30 a.m. Both lanes are scheduled to reopen at approximately 1 p.m.
  • Southbound traffic at the Cumberland River will be reduced to one lane (right lane) at 2:30 p.m. Both lanes are scheduled to reopen at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Motorists are advised to use caution during this period and be aware of signage, road crews and other drivers. The work is dependent on weather conditions.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Whitley County reports sixth COVID-19 death Friday within a five-day period

Posted On 16 Oct 2020
, By
0

Whitley, Bell counties report new COVID-19 fatalities Thursday

Posted On 15 Oct 2020
, By
0

Knox County Health Department reports three new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday

Posted On 14 Oct 2020
, By
0

Closure set for Welcome Center for maintenance operations in Whitley County

Posted On 14 Oct 2020
, By

Leave a Reply


Maximus - Now Hiring

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal