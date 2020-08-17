Bridge inspections in Laurel, Whitley counties starting Tuesday will shutdown or reduce lanes











The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced plans to have road/lane closures this week in Laurel and Whitley counties in order to conduct bridge inspections.

On Tuesday, Aug. 18, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to have a road closure on Old Highway 25 (off U.S. 25 at mile point 4.311) in Laurel County from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Wednesday, Aug. 19, and Thursday, Aug. 20, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to have a lane closure on KY 92E (mile point 21.6) in Whitley County from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The lane closure is necessary due to District 11 crews conducting a bridge inspection at the Whitley County overhead truss bridge on KY 92E.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.

You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.