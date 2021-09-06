Brick restoration in progress at Carnegie Library











Restoration work continues on the Carnegie Library as restoration of the brick began on Aug. 12.

“The Carnegie Center of Corbin Inc. is trying to restore that building,” said group president Rob Miller. “It’s on the historic registry and is one of the oldest buildings in Corbin that is still left standing.”

“We have been continuously trying to raise money to get projects done, and we have been applying for grants,” said Miller. “We got a couple of grants to do an architectural study and an engineering study to make sure the building was sound and that it was able to be preserved and repurposed.”

After successfully adding a new roof this past winter, the group raised additional funds to start on the brick restoration.

“When you do brick restoration on a building that is a historical building, there is a process they use for that whole brick,” said Miller. “I think they use, and have to make, a special lime base mortar to make it back the way it was when it was built.”

He said work at the back of the building to remove damaged or crumbling mortar has begun. Once complete, the brick will be cleaned and new mortar can be applied.

Currently, only the top portion of the building is under restoration since the group is unable to fund the entire project.

Miller said the entire restoration will cost approximately $80,000. The group is looking for ways to fund the approximately $70,000 it still needs to finish the restoration.

Miller said there are plans to potentially use the building for fall activities and a podcast.

More information about the building can be found at carnegiecenterofcorbin.org or on the groups Facebook page.

Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 114 Corbin, KY 40702 or made online on the group’s website.