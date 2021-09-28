Brett Jeffrey Nantz











Brett Jeffrey (Big Sexy) Nantz, age 39, of Frazier Lane, Rockholds, Kentucky departed this life on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at his home. He was born on May 11, 1982 in Corbin, Kentucky to the late Bobby and Wanda (Peace) Nantz. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his brother, Gregory Nantz.

He is survived by his wife, Ashley Nantz of Rockholds; two children, Colton Jeffrey Nantz and Darion (Mud Bug) Smith of Rockholds; three brothers, Everett (Chopper) Nantz, Bobby Steve Nantz and Clifford Nantz (Lori), all of Rockholds; special friends, Nathan Brown of Corbin, Frank Troglen of Corbin and Matt Rose of Williamsburg; mother-in-law, Denise Brewer (Mitch) of New Tazewell, Tennessee; father-in-law, Gary Powell (Lesia) of Annville, Kentucky; several nieces and nephews; host of aunts and uncles; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Wednesday, September 29, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 29, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ronnie Smith officiating. Following the service he will be laid to rest in the Smith Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.