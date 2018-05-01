











Brenda Sue Vogel, 45, of Tackett Creek Road, Williamsburg, departed this life on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at the Jellico Community Hospital in Jellico, TN.

She was born on January 30, 1973 in Jellico, TN to the late Harrison and Carolyn White.

She was also preceded in death by an aunt, Genevieve White; an uncle, William White and sister-in-law, Glenda White.

She is survived by two children, Brittany Vogel of Rockholds and Brandon Vogel of Williamsburg; grandson, Landen Croley of Rockholds; three sisters, Patricia Brummett (Emanuel), Mary Shelton (Leo) and Anna Anderson (James) of Williamsburg; six brothers, Roger White of Williamsburg, Bob White of Lexington, Bill White of Lexington, Michael White of Lexington, Eddie White (Linda) of Williamsburg and Terry White (Terry) of Corbin; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour on Thursday, May 3, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 3, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dallas Redmon and Bro. Emanuel Brummett officiating.

Following the service she will be laid to rest in the Sunny Hill Cemetery.

