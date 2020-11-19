









Brenda Ruth Rains, age 80, of Westhaven Drive, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Williamsburg Health and Rehab Center in Williamsburg. Brenda was born on October 23, 1940 in Corbin, Kentucky to the late Talmage and Inez (Estep) Young. Brenda was a member of First Baptist Church for over 50 years and a member of DAR. She retired from teaching at Whitley County School after 30 years.

She is survived by her loving husband of over 61 years, Donnie Ray Rains of Williamsburg; daughter, Rae Elizabeth “Betsy” Rains (Michelle Rawlings) of Lexington; two grandchildren, Ben Rains and Clay Rains; and a host of friends to mourn her passing.

A private funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 21, at First Baptist Church with Rev. Ande Myers, Harry Siler and Judge Gene Siler Jr. officiating.

She will be laid to rest following a public graveside service at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 21, at Corinth Cemetery.

Croley Funeral Home will be following the Governor’s Mandate announced on November 19, regarding attendance due to Covid-19.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.