











Brenda Mae Bryant, 72, of Williamsburg, passed away Tuesday February 26, 2019 at her home.

She was born February 8, 1947 in Whitley County, to the late Jim Davis, George and Georgia Davis Patrick.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Marion Donald Bryant, two sisters; Freda Liford and Tammy Patrick, one brother; Carson Davis.

She was a faithful member of Brays Chapel Church of God for many years.

She is survived by two sons; Timmy L. Bryant of Williamsburg, and Donald E. Bryant (Paula) of Williamsburg; one grandson; Timothy E. Bryant of Williamsburg; five sisters; Gail Rhoades of Williamsburg, Nadine Kirby (Delbert) of Corbin, Regina Taylor (Jim) of Williamsburg, Sondra Williams (Kenny) of Corbin, and Judy Meadors (Carl) of Williamsburg; brother, Gary Patrick of Williamsburg; four sister-in-laws, Louise Smith of Williamsburg, Arvella Middleton of Williamsburg, Lois Bryant of Williamsburg, Gearlene Jones of Knoxville, Tn., several nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Friday, March 1, at the Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Steve Roehrich and Rev. Brian Rountree officiating. Interment was in the Piney Grove Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home was entrusted with these arrangements.