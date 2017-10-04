Posted On October 4, 2017 By Teresa Brooks

Brenda Louise Walters, 74, of Lafollette, TN passed away Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at the Physicians Regional Medical Center in Knoxville.

She was born August 28, 1943 in Clairfield, TN.

Brenda is preceded in death by her father, Cecil Garrett Walters; mother, Edna Hopkins Walters; brothers, Ray Walters, Bill Walters, Joe Walters; sister, Barbara Walters.

She is survived by brothers, David A. Walters, James K. Walters, Ronald G. Walters, Jerry Walters, Gary Walters; special niece, Angie Songer; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

Graveside services were held Saturday, September 30, in the Rogerston Cemetery with Rev. Lester Cox officiating.

​

Burial was in the Rogerston Cemetery (Clairfield, TN).

The family would like in lieu of flowers, donations be made to: Rogerston Cemetery Maintenance Fee, Attention: Mildred, Peoples Bank of The South, P.O. Box 1221, Lafollette, Tennessee 37766

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.