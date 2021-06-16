









Brenda K. Prewitt, widow of Rondal G. Prewitt, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin, Kentucky, due to complications from a long battle with Rheumatoid Arthritis. She was 74 years old.

Brenda is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law: Rhonda Whittemore (John) and Renee Hackler (Wendell); her sister-in-law, Cathy Prewitt (Thor Bahrman); and her grandchildren, Emily and Jacob Johnson.

In addition to her husband Ronnie, Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Brent “Bud” and Mildred Carter; sister and brother-in-law, Brenda Lanham (Chuck); and father and mother-in-law, Rudell and Eileen Prewitt.

At Brenda’s request, there will be no funeral service. The family asks that you consider donating to the Arthritis Foundation to help fund research to discover a cure for the devastating disease, Rheumatoid Arthritis.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.hartfhcorbin.com.

Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.