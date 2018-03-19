











Brenda June McIntire, 70, of Cumberland Gap, TN departed this life on Friday, March 16, 2018 at the Claiborne Medical Center in Tazwell, TN.

She was born on June 21, 1947 in Jellico, to the late Rev. Isham Peace Jr. and Juanita (Lee) Peace.

In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Phillip McIntire and a sister, Janice Faye Peace.

She was a member of Hensley Chapel Church of Middlesboro, KY.

She is survived by her daughter, Renee Metzger of Wakeman, OH; two grandchildren, Matthew Metzger and Rachel Metzger of Wakeman, OH; her mother, Juanita Lee Peace of Cincinnati, OH; one brother, Teddy L. Peace and wife Valerie of Batavia, OH; three sisters, Sheila Ankney and husband Dan of Blue Ash, OH, Teresa Peace and husband Mike Slaven of Cumberland Gap, TN and Michelle Neuman and husband Greg of Loveland, OH; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Tuesday, March 20, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Teddy Peace and Matthew Metzger officiating.

Following the service she was laid to rest in the McKiddy Cemetery on Coalstone in Siler, KY.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.