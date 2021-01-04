









Brenda June Alsip, age 62, of Corbin, passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Baptist Health Corbin.

She was born in Corbin to the late T.J. Alsip and Freda Mae Bryant Alsip. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Sue Faulkner.

Brenda is survived by her children, Crystal Neuman (James), Susie Goodlett (Jason), Ricky Alsip (Kristi), Randy Alsip (Crystal), Sarah Alsip (Jeremy), and Shawn Alsip (Stephanie); fifteen grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two brothers, L.J. Owens (Janet) and Dennis Alsip (Judy); sister, Dora Mae “Penny” Arney; and half-sister, Diane Duncan (Jim).

Visitation was held on January 1, 2021 at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.

Those wishing to make donations to assist with funeral expenses may do so by selecting the red “Donate Now” icon below.

Arrangements by the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in Corbin, where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com