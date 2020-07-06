









Brenda “Janice” Wilson, age 78, of Browns Creek Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Friday, July 3, 2020, at her home. She was born on December 23, 1941 in Harlan, Kentucky to the late Uriah and Maudie (McKinney) Rains. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Raleigh Wilson; sister, Emma Sizemore and brother, Ernest Nicks.

Janice attended Calvary Missionary Baptist Church and was the receptionist and office manager for Dr. Bernard Moses, M.D.

She is survived by her three children, Danny Wilson (Shawnda) of Williamsburg, Penny Ferguson (Matthew) of South Carolina, and Shannon Wilson (Mary) of Williamsburg; four grandchildren, Rebecca McKinney (Rev. Matthew) of Corbin, Hannah Partin (Jesse) of Williamsburg, Elizabeth Wilson of Williamsburg and Connor Wilson of Williamsburg; five great-grandchildren, Levi James McKinney, Jonah Luke McKinney, Israel Jack McKinney, Silas Paul McKinney and Charlotte Faith Partin; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

A private visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 7, at Croley Funeral Home.

A private funeral service will also be held on Tuesday, July 7, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. James Hodge and Rev. Matthew McKinney officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Whitley Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.