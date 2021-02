Brenda J. Rose, age 78, of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin.

Visitation will be held from 6-8pm on Saturday, February 13, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 14th at 2:00pm at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Vernon Jarvis officiating.