By Teresa Brooks

Brenda J. Pridemore, 67, of Corbin, passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2017 at Baptist Health Lexington.

She is survived by her husband Byron Pridemore.

Funeral services were held Saturday, June 17, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Cook officiating.

Burial was in the A. R. Dyche Memorial Park in London.