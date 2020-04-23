









Brenda J. Hill, age 59, Williamsburg, KY, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Baptist Health Corbin. She was born September 21, 1960 in Jellico, TN, to the late Alford and Mary Adkins Bray.

She is survived by her husband, Perry Hill of Williamsburg, KY; two children, Samantha Lovett of Williamsburg, KY and Alex Leigh Hill of Williamsburg, KY; two stepdaughters, Joanie Sulfridge of Williamsburg, KY and Crystal Meadors of Williamsburg, KY; seven grandchildren, Adrian Lovett, Gwendelyn Lovett, Hayleigh Henderson, Peyton Hill, Kylei Hutto, Marissa Meadors, and Makenna Meadors; one great-grandson, Brenlee Lovett; one sister, Freda Henegar of Cumberland, KY; one brother, Kelvin Bray of Williamsburg, KY; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends and relatives to mourn her passing.

Graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 25, at Highland Park Cemetery – Ellison Addition with Rev. Billy Carpenter. Interment will follow.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.