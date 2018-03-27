











Brenda Fuston Bryant, 54, of Jellico, TN passed away Sunday, March 18, 2018 at her home.

She was born June 29, 1963 in Los Angeles, CA.

Brenda is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Alene Rowe Fuston; brother, Frank Fuston; sister, Patsy Studdard.

She is survived by sons, Brandon Petrey, and James Petrey of Jellico, TN; several grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Rick Fuston and Cindy of Norco, CA, Karen Jones of Nicholasville, Steven Fuston and Melanie of Knoxville, TN, Tina Nichols and Mike of Rockholds, Danny Fuston and DeAnna of London, Randy Fuston, Roger Fuston, Richard Fuston, Nellie Cooper, Tammy Mullis and Johnny, Scottie Fuston and Rachel all of Williamsburg; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

Graveside services were held Friday in the Kensee Cemetery in Williamsburg with Rev. Earl Powers officiating.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.