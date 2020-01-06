









Brenda Faye Manning Turner, age 73, of Lexington, Kentucky, formerly from Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Bluegrass Care Navigators at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky surrounded by her son and daughter.

She was born on December 5, 1946 at Mt. Ash in Williamsburg, Kentucky, to the late Amos (Bus) and Sylvia (Smith) Manning. She is preceded in death by brother, Stanley Manning; sister, Wanda Ruth Manning; and her brother in-law, Bill Jones.

She is survived by her son, David Turner (Lissa) of Swannanoa, North Carolina; daughter, Melanie Turner of Lexington, Kentucky; sister, Nancy Jones (Bill) of Williamsburg, Kentucky, Tom Manning (Sheila) of Williamsburg, Kentucky, Steve Manning of Williamsburg, Kentucky; nieces, Vivian Griffith (Jim) of Winchester, Kentucky and Shelley Turner of Marysville, Washington; nephews, Scott Jones (Edna) of Williamsburg, Kentucky, Thomas Manning of Williamsburg, Kentucky, Adam Aiken (Alyse) of Greenville, South Carolina, Mark Aiken of Asheville, North Carolina; beloved grand-pets Maxx, Ollie and Addie; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

A celebration of her life will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 11, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rob Powers officiating.

Brenda was an avid gardener and bird watcher. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the UK Arboretum at https://uky.networkforgood.com/causes/5482-arboretum-development-fund.

