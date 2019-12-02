









Brenda Darnell Thornhill, age 71, of North Highway 25-W, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at her home. She was born on November 11, 1948, in Kajay, Kentucky, to the late Jess and Dora Mae (Evans) Blair. She was also preceded in death by her husband, David Thornhill and a host of brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her daughter, Jeanine Ronsen of Williamsburg; grandson, Sean Ronsen Jr. of Williamsburg; three sisters, Jean Gibbons (Bob) of Portland, Tennessee, Beaunna Tidwell of Portland, Tennessee and Elaine Owens (Eddie) of Whitehouse, Tennessee; beloved pet, Jake Thornhill; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

All services will be private.

